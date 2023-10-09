Japan Imperial Couple Visit Sweet Potato Company in Kagoshima

Newsfrom Japan

Kanoya, Kagoshima Pref., Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have visited a company that grows and processes sweet potatoes in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima and interacted with its young employees.

Sweet potato is one of Kagoshima's major specialties. The company, Minamihashi Shoji in the city of Kanoya, mainly grows the Beniharuka variety.

Meeting with three Minamihashi Shoji employees aged 22-26 on Sunday, Emperor Naruhito asked them, "How is your work?"

Empress Masako asked them how long they have been working for the company.

According to the company's president, Ryusaku Yahata, 45, "yokan" using Beniharuka harvested last year was served as part of the day's lunch for the Imperial couple. Yokan is a traditional Japanese confection.

