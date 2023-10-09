Japan Fails to Reach Quarterfinals in Rugby World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Nantes, France, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan lost to Argentina 27-39 in its final match in the group stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France on Sunday and was eliminated from the ongoing quadrennial tournament for the sport.

The Asian nation failed to achieve a goal of reaching the World Cup last eight for the second straight time. In the previous Rugby World Cup, held in Japan in 2019, the country advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Japan's head coach Jamie Joseph, who has led the national team since 2016, is set to quit with its elimination from the World Cup.

In Pool D at the 2023 tournament, Japan, ranked 12th in the world, finished third with a total of 9 points, with two wins and two losses. Before the match with Argentina, held in Nantes, western France, Japan defeated Chile 42-12 and Samoa 28-22, but was beaten by England 12-34.

From Pool D, England, with 18 points, and Argentina, with 14 points, cruised into the quarterfinals. Samoa finished with 7 points, and Chile zero point.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]