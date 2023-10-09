G-7 to Draw Up AI Code of Conduct This Autumn: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday unveiled a plan to hold a video conference of Group of Seven leaders this autumn to formulate international guidelines and a code of conduct for developers of artificial intelligence tools.

Kishida showed the plan in a speech at a special session of the U.N.-sponsored Internet Governance Forum, being held in the western Japan city of Kyoto.

The envisaged compilation of the guidelines and code of conduct is part of the Hiroshima AI Process, an initiative for international rulemaking on generative AI, according to the Japanese leader.

Kishida also said that the Japanese government's new economic package, planned to be drawn up late this month, will include aid for the development of computational resources, used for processing huge volumes of data needed for AI development and use, and of basic computational models, as well as stepped-up introduction of AI at small businesses and in the medical field.

The Hiroshima AI Process, which was agreed on at the G-7 summit held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May, also calls for creating by year-end international guidelines also covering generative AI users.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]