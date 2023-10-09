Tsunami Advisories Issued to Izu, Ogasawara Islands, Other Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami advisories to the Izu Islands and the Ogasawara Islands, both in the Pacific, at 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Later in the morning, tsunami advisories were issued also to Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the western Japan prefecture of Kochi and the southwestern prefectures of Miyazaki and Kagoshima.

A 60-centimeter tsunami was observed in Hachijojima, an island in the Izu chain, at 7:17 a.m., the agency said.

The agency has been unable to identify the cause of the tsunami while it is believed that an earthquake, volcanic activity or submarine landslide occurred in waters off Torishima, an island in the Izu chain, around 5:25 a.m.

There have been no reports of casualties, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

