6 Sent to Hospital after Chemical Leak on Shinkansen Train

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Five adults in their 20s to 40s and a boy, 5, were sent to hospital on Monday after a leak of an apparent chemical liquid on a Shinkansen high-speed train in northeastern Japan.

None of the six people are in life-threatening condition, investigative sources said.

Around noon, a passenger of the Hayabusa No. 52 train on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line made an emergency call to fire authorities, reporting a chemical liquid leak.

The phone call was made when the train heading for Tokyo Station from Shin-Aomori Station in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, arrived at Sendai Station of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, in Miyagi Prefecture, south of Aomori.

Of the six people, four passengers including the boy suffered minor burns after being exposed to an apparent chemical liquid, according to sources including the Miyagi prefectural police department.

