"Maui Taiko" Leader Visits Fukushima for Disaster Aid

Koriyama, Fukushima Pref., Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Kay Fukumoto, leader of "Maui Taiko" drum performances, visited Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, to ask for aid for the reconstruction of the Hawaii island ravaged by wildfires in August.

All three temples in Maui where the drums had been played were destroyed by the wildfires, and many local residents lost everything in the disaster, Fukumoto, 63, said, adding that she wants many Japanese people to visit Maui to support the island's restoration.

Maui Taiko, handed down to people of Japanese ancestry in the island, has its roots in Fukushima.

In the Fukushima city of Koriyama, Fukumoto, who is of Japanese descent, received a list on donations collected by members of the Fukushima prefectural drum association. The aid will be used to support the restoration of activities related to Japanese culture in Maui.

"People of Maui have supported us with donations and through drum performances" for the reconstruction after the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami, which hit hard Fukushima and other areas in northeastern Japan, said Haruo Imaizumi, 70, of the Fukushima drum association. "We want to return the favor," he added.

