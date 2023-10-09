Japan Asks Brunei for Stable LNG Supply

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Monday asked Brunei for stable supply of liquefied natural gas to her country.

Kamikawa, now visiting Brunei, made the request at a meeting with Erywan Yusof, second foreign minister of the Southeast Asian nation, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

They agreed to strengthen economic relations between Japan and Brunei.

Apparently with China in mind, Kamikawa expressed serious concern over unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force and coercive behavior in the South China Sea.

Kamikawa and Erywan affirmed that Japan and Brunei will work together in responding to the South China Sea situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]