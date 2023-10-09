AI Rules to Reflect Various Opinions: Japan Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Junji Suzuki on Monday showed a stance of taking into account various opinions for international rules on generative artificial intelligence envisaged by the Group of Seven advanced countries.

Suzuki laid out the plan at a session of the U.N.-sponsored Internet Governance Forum, now being held in the western Japan city of Kyoto.

Japan, this year's chair of the G-7 forum, aims to reflect the voices of developing and emerging countries, international organizations, companies developing AI tools, researchers and civil society in the rules, expected to be compiled by year-end under the Hiroshima AI Process initiative.

Behind the Japanese move is a strong sense of crisis over the division on the internet, regarded as a serious risk to society.

China and Russia are apparently increasing state control over the internet. Moscow is believed to be restricting internet use and spreading false information, while Beijing is suspected of censoring internet content and manipulating public opinion.

