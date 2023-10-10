Campaigning Starts for Lower House By-Election in Nagasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Sasebo, Nagasaki Pref., Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period started Tuesday for a by-election for a seat representing the No. 4 constituency of the southwestern Japan prefecture of Nagasaki in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament.

The poll will be held on Oct. 22, the same day as the by-election for a seat representing a district covering the western Japan prefectures of Tokushima and Kochi in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. Campaigning for the Upper House by-election kicked off Thursday.

The two by-elections are regarded as a test for the next Lower House general election, and the results are likely to influence Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's strategy for calling a snap election.

The Lower House by-election in Nagasaki, which follows the death of former regional revitalization minister Seigo Kitamura of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to be a one-on-one battle between ruling and opposition candidates--Yozo Kaneko, a 40-year-old former securities company employee of the LDP, and Seiichi Suetsugu, a 60-year-old former Lower House member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The two filed their candidacies Tuesday morning.

Kaneko is supported by Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, while Suetsugu is backed by the Social Democratic Party.

