Ex-Kadokawa Exec Found Guilty over Tokyo Games Bribery

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday found Toshiyuki Yoshihara, a former executive of publisher Kadokawa Corp., guilty of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee in connection with the Games in 2021.

Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao sentenced Yoshihara, 65, to two years in prison, suspended for four years. Yoshihara “damaged public trust in the fair management of the Games and left a stain on the event,” Nakao said.

According to the ruling, Yoshihara conspired with former Kadokawa Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 80, and others to give bribes totaling 69 million yen to Haruyuki Takahashi, 79, the former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive, between September 2019 and January 2021.

The Kadokawa side asked Takahashi for favors in selecting Tokyo Games sponsors and deciding the amount of sponsorship money.

The high-profile bribery scandal led to the indictment of 15 people, 10 of whom have so far received suspended sentences.

