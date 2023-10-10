Kansai Electric Plans to Store Spent Nuclear Fuel at Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. told Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday that it plans to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel in air-cooled dry storage facilities to be built at its nuclear power plants in the central Japan prefecture.

The power utility company plans to then begin operations of an interim storage facility in around 2030, according to a plan presented by Hitoshi Mizuta, head of the company's nuclear power division, to Fukui Vice Governor Yasuhiro Nakamura and other officials during a meeting at the Fukui prefectural government office.

Kansai Electric had previously told Fukui Prefecture that it would select a site for an interim storage facility outside of the prefecture by the end of 2023. It presented a plan in June to ship some of the spent nuclear fuel to France and claimed that it had fulfilled its promise.

It is unclear whether the company's explanations can gain the understanding of the prefectural government.

Kansai Electric also presented a plan to move spent nuclear fuel to a reprocessing plant in the village of Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan, in fiscal 2026 or later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]