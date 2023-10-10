Japanese Twin Sisters Sell Farm-Fresh Veg in India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese twin sisters living in India are passionately engaged in the delivery and sales of straight-from-the-farm organic vegetables, in the hope of improving the environment surrounding the country's farmers.

Thirty-nine-year-old Mai and Asuka Hatta, who grew up in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, launched Hasora, a company that sells organic vegetables and fresh foods free of pesticides, near the Indian capital of New Delhi in 2016, after hearing from Japanese residents in India that they had difficulty getting fresh and safe vegetables.

Harvested vegetables take around five days to reach store shelves in India, in part due to underdeveloped infrastructure.

Hasora has partnered up with local organic vegetable farmers in nearby areas and sells fresh produce harvested on the day, or the day before, at its shop. It also provides home delivery services.

In India, farmers take only a small profit of around 10-30 pct of the final retail price as five to seven intermediaries are typically involved before harvested vegetables reach consumers. For example, farmers only earn the equivalent of about 10-20 yen per kilogram of potatoes.

