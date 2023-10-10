Govt Vows to Ensure Safety of Japanese Nationals in Gaza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is making utmost efforts to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the Gaza Strip amid the fighting between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, while monitoring the local situation closely, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

"We will take all possible measures so that we can respond to any situation," Matsuno said.

The top Japanese government spokesman said that there are a small number of Japanese nationals living in the Gaza Strip, which is effectively controlled by Hamas. Matsuno also said that he has not received any information about Japanese casualties at this point.

He called on Japanese nationals to postpone nonessential travel to Israel.

The government established an information liaison office at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office the same day.

