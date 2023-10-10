Glitch Hits Japan's Zengin Interbank System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--A problem occurred with Japan's Zengin interbank data communication system on Tuesday, making it impossible for customers of 11 Japanese banks to transfer money to other banks, according to the Japanese Bankers Association.

The affected banks are MUFG Bank, Resona Bank, Saitama Resona Bank, Kansai Mirai Bank, Yamaguchi Bank, Kitakyushu Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., Custody Bank of Japan, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Momiji Bank and Shoko Chukin Bank.

This is the first glitch in the Zengin system that has affected general banking customers since it went into operation in 1973.

The association and others are investigating the cause of the problem, which is believed to be traced to work to update the relay computer program between Friday and Sunday.

The same day, Japan Post Bank also suffered a system glitch, with its online services, including balance inquiries and transfers via its mobile app, unavailable since around 8 a.m.

