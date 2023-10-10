Proposal to Ban Leaving Kids Alone Withdrawn in Japan's Saitama

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--A group of Liberal Democratic Party members of the prefectural assembly of Saitama, north of Tokyo, said Tuesday that they will withdraw a proposal to define leaving children alone as abuse, in the face of strong public opposition.

The proposal called for revising a prefectural ordinance to uniformly prohibit parents from leaving children in the third grade of elementary school or younger alone in their homes or elsewhere, and to require them to make an effort to avoid doing so for fourth to sixth graders. It did not include penalties.

In the proposal, children staying at home, going to and from school and playing in parks unattended were also considered as abuse.

The proposal cleared an assembly committee Friday, and the full assembly was expected to approve it on Friday this week as the LDP holds a majority in the assembly.

But assembly members from other parties raised questions about the proposal, saying that some parents have no place to leave their children.

