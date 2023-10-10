Proposal to Ban Leaving Kids Home Alone Withdrawn in Saitama

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party members in the assembly of Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, announced Tuesday that they will withdraw a proposal to define leaving children alone at home as abuse in the face of strong opposition.

The proposal called for revising a prefectural ordinance to uniformly prohibit parents from leaving children in the third grade of elementary school or younger alone in their homes or elsewhere, and to require them to make efforts to avoid doing so for fourth to sixth graders. It did not include penalties.

In the proposal, children staying at home, traveling to and from school and playing in parks without their parents were also considered as abuse.

The proposal cleared a standing committee of the Saitama prefectural assembly last Friday, and was expected to be approved at a plenary meeting of the assembly on Friday this week, as the LDP holds a majority in the assembly.

But assembly members from other parties raised questions about the proposal, saying that some parents have no place to leave their children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]