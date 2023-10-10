Japan Seen Adding Driving to Specified Foreign Worker Skills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--In a bid to ease driver shortages, Japan’s transport ministry is working with relevant government agencies to add driving buses to the types of specified skills for a foreign worker program, minister Tetsuo Saito said Tuesday.

“We’ll make various efforts to ensure that local residents and tourists have access to necessary means of transportation,” Saito told a press conference.

The ministry is also considering designating driving taxis and trucks as specified skills with which foreign workers can be granted long-term residency in Japan.

The government aims at having related rules revised by the end of fiscal 2023 through next March, in order to make the additions.

Japan is expected to suffer serious labor shortages in the transportation sector as an overtime cap of 960 hours a year will be introduced next April for automobile driving jobs under the revised labor standards law.

