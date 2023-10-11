Panel Raps Sompo Japan's Resumption of Business with Bigmotor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--An independent panel set by Sompo Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that a decision by executives at a nonlife insurance unit to resume business with Bigmotor Co. in July last year despite being aware of possible fraud in the used car dealer's insurance claims was "too hasty and inappropriate."

In an interim report released by Sompo Holdings, the panel criticized executives at Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., including President Giichi Shirakawa, for "lacking customer-oriented thinking" by giving priority to sales growth.

Sompo Japan had introduced damaged cars to Bigmotor, and the used car dealer, in turn, had allocated automobile liability insurance contracts depending on the number of vehicles introduced by the nonlife insurer.

The report said the early resumption of business was caused by concerns among Sompo Japan executives about the possibility of losing deals with Bigmotor to rival insurers.

In the face of whistleblower reports on Bigmotor's fraudulent activities, Sompo Japan and two other major nonlife insurers suspended customer referrals to Bigmotor in June last year. Of the three, only Sompo Japan resumed such referrals in late July that year.

