Sompo Japan “Too Hasty” to Resume Bigmotor Deals: External Panel

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The decision by Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. management to resume business deals with Bigmotor Co. in July last year despite being aware of possible fraud in Bigmotor’s insurance claims was “too hasty and inappropriate,” an external investigation panel said Tuesday.

In an interim report submitted to the insurer’s parent, Sompo Holdings Inc., the panel criticized Sompo Japan President Giichi Shirakawa and other executives for “lacking customer-oriented thinking.”

The report revealed the circumstances and background behind the resumption of deals with the major used car dealer.

In the face of whistleblower reports on Bigmotor’s fraudulent activities, Sompo Japan and two other major nonlife insurers suspended customer referrals to Bigmotor in June last year. Of the three, only Sompo Japan resumed such referrals in late July that year.

