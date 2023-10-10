Japan, U.S., S. Korea Hold Joint Naval Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea conducted a two-day joint military drill in waters southeast of the South Korean island of Jeju through Tuesday, the South Korean navy said.

The drill showcased the three countries' capabilities in dealing with North Korea, as part of efforts to boost their security cooperation, a goal the countries' leaders shared in August.

South Korea's Aegis destroyer Yulgok Yi I, the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's large destroyer Hyuga took part in the drill.

The drill focused on enhancing the three countries' maritime operational capabilities to respond to the threat posed by North Korea's increasingly sophisticated nuclear and missile capabilities.

The countries also held their first trilateral drill simulating the inspection of a ship carrying weapons of mass destruction since 2016.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]