Glitch Hits Japan's Zengin Interbank System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--A problem with Japan's Zengin interbank data communication system occurred on Tuesday, making it impossible for customers of 11 banks to transfer money to other banks.

The system is unlikely to be restored at least until Wednesday, according to the system's operator, the Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, which is affiliated with the Japanese Bankers Association, or Zenginkyo.

The glitch has affected around 1.4 million money transfer orders accepted from 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Zengin-Net.

Zengin-Net said it has completed one million of such orders using a backup method and that it will deal with the remaining orders on Wednesday.

The 11 affected banks are MUFG Bank, Resona Bank, Saitama Resona Bank, Kansai Mirai Bank, Yamaguchi Bank, Kitakyushu Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., Custody Bank of Japan, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Momiji Bank and Shoko Chukin Bank.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]