Japan Govt, Kumamoto Appeal Minamata Disease Ruling

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese central and Kumamoto prefectural governments filed an appeal with Osaka High Court on Tuesday against a lower court ruling that recognized all 128 plaintiffs as sufferers of Minamata disease, or mercury poisoning caused by polluted industrial wastewater.

In its Sept. 27 ruling, Osaka District Court ordered the central and prefectural governments and chemical maker Chisso Corp. to pay damages to the plaintiffs from 13 prefectures who were excluded from a special relief program for those with Minamata disease. Chisso appealed the ruling Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Environment Minister Shintaro Ito said the appeal is necessary because the district court ruling deviates from international scientific knowledge and past Supreme Court rulings.

The district court ruling recognized conditions with methylmercury concentrations below the World Health Organization's safety standard as Minamata disease, Ito said.

"We're aware of calls for swift relief, but judicial consistency is important," Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima told reporters at the prefectural government office in the city of Kumamoto.

