Campaigning Starts for Lower House By-Election in Nagasaki

Sasebo, Nagasaki Pref., Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Two people filed their candidacies Tuesday as the official campaign period started for a by-election for a seat representing the No. 4 constituency of the southwestern Japan prefecture of Nagasaki in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The poll will be held on Oct. 22, the same day as a by-election for a seat representing a district covering the western prefectures of Tokushima and Kochi in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. Campaigning for the Upper House by-election kicked off Thursday.

The results of the two by-elections are likely to influence Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's decision on when to call a snap election.

Yozo Kaneko, a 40-year-old member of Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Seiichi Suetsugu, a 60-year-old member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, filed their candidacies for the Lower House by-election.

The Oct. 22 polls will be the first national elections since Kishida reshuffled his cabinet last month. Campaign issues include the Kishida government's economic policies, especially how to address soaring prices.

