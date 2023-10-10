Jera Unveils Digital Power Plant Featuring Metaverse, AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese energy firm Jera Co. unveiled Tuesday an efficient power plant management system utilizing cutting-edge digital technologies such as an industrial metaverse and generative artificial intelligence.

The joint firm between a Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. unit and Chubu Electric Power Co. will introduce the system to its Anegasaki thermal power plant in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, on a trial basis later this month.

Jera developed the Digital Power Plant system together with U.S. technology giant Microsoft Corp. under a strategic partnership deal they signed last month.

The system features Microsoft's generative AI and digital twins integrated with an industrial metaverse as well as Jera's operational know-how, enabling quick finding of solutions to problems and ensuring efficient plant management.

Specifically, the generative AI digs into past glitch cases and comes up with solutions in a second while plant staff are working with engineers in and outside Japan at a virtual plant created by the digital twin and metaverse technologies with a language translation function attached.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]