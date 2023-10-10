NHK to Cut Spending by 100 B. Yen by Fiscal 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public broadcaster NHK said Tuesday that it plans to reduce its operational spending by about 100 billion yen by fiscal 2027 through drastic structural reform in response to a 10 pct cut in viewer fees this month.

The spending cut is part of a broader business plan that the broadcaster, formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp., drafted for fiscal 2024-2026.

The business plan also includes consolidating NHK's two AM radio channels in fiscal 2026, leaving the broadcaster with one AM channel and one FM channel.

NHK's Board of Governors is expected to finalize the business plan in January after a public comment period starting Wednesday.

The business plan does not include online streaming of television programs. In August, a communications ministry panel said such service should be part of NHK's essential business.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]