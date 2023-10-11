Over 90 Pct of Japanese Have Negative Image of China: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Over 90 pct of Japanese people have an unfavorable impression of China, a survey conducted in August and September has shown.

The proportion of such Japanese respondents rose 4.9 percentage points from the previous year to 92.2 pct, according to the annual survey conducted in Japan and China by groups including Genron NPO, a Japanese private organization. The proportion was the second highest since the survey began in 2005.

The latest survey results were released Tuesday.

Of the Japanese respondents with a negative image of China, 57.2 pct, or the largest group, attributed such an impression to China's intrusion into Japanese territorial airspace and waters around the Japanese-administrated Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by China.

The proportion of Chinese respondents who said they have a negative impression of Japan stood at 62.9 pct, up 0.3 point, and that of those who said they have a good impression came to 37 pct, up 1.8 points.

