Japan Zengin Interbank System Glitch Continues

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The system problem with Japan's Zengin interbank financial settlement network that began Tuesday remained unresolved as of Wednesday morning, the network's operator said.

It is uncertain when the Zengin system will be restored, said the operator, the Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, affiliated with the Japanese Bankers Association, or Zenginkyo. The system is unlikely to be restored within Wednesday.

Zengin-Net is trying to restore the system, but the problem had not been solved as of 11 a.m.

Zengin-Net said that it will work to reduce the impact of the problem by using alternative means, but there may be delays in money transfers from and to 11 banks.

The affected banks are MUFG Bank, Resona Bank, Saitama Resona Bank, Kansai Mirai Bank, Yamaguchi Bank, Kitakyushu Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., Custody Bank of Japan, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Momiji Bank and Shoko Chukin Bank.

