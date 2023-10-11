SIE to Launch New PlayStation 5 Model on Nov. 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. said Wednesday that it will release a new model of its PlayStation 5 home game console on Nov. 10.

The main body of the new model is 30 pct smaller and 20 pct lighter than that of the existing model, while the data storage capacity has increased, according to SIE, Sony Group Corp.'s game unit.

The revamped model will be priced at 66,980 yen.

For the digital edition, designed to download game software via the internet, the price will be 59,980 yen. A disk drive will be sold separately and can be attached.

SIE will end sales of the current model as soon as stocks run out.

