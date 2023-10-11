Japan to Hold Meeting for Unification Church Dissolution Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s culture ministry will hold an advisory panel meeting Thursday in one of the final steps toward seeking a dissolution order against the Unification Church religious group, the ministry said Wednesday.

The government plans to hear opinions from experts in the Religious Juridical Persons Council before formally deciding within Thursday whether to seek the order, officials said. If it decides to go ahead, the government is set to ask Tokyo District Court for the order as early as Friday.

Article 81 of the religious corporations law stipulates that a court can issue such an order if, “in violation of laws and regulations, the religious corporation commits an act which is clearly found to harm public welfare substantially” or if “the religious corporation commits an act which deviates substantially from the purpose of a religious organization.”

There have only ever been two cases in which dissolution orders were issued--against the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, which was behind a sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo’s subway system, and against the Myokakuji religious group, whose executives were found guilty of fraud.

It will be the first time for the government to investigate a religious group and seek a dissolution order against it, based on unlawful acts under the Civil Code.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]