Sapporo Drops 2030 Winter Olympic Bid, Aiming for 2034 or Later

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The northern Japan city of Sapporo has given up its bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, switching its target to 2034 or later, Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto and Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita said Wednesday.

Yamashita told a press conference after a meeting with Akimoto in Tokyo that the JOC suggested to the city that it should change the focus of its Winter Games bidding aspirations.

Pointing to the lack of public understanding for Sapporo's bid for the 2030 Games, Yamashita said that it would be undesirable for the city to proceed hastily with the plan.

He also said that the International Olympic Committee had expressed concerns over local residents' support for the 2030 bid.

Akimoto said that doubt and distrust were strong among members of the general public due to bid-rigging and bribery scandals related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in 2021, as well as the ballooning costs of the event.

