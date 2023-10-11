Hagiuda, Tsai Vow Cooperation to Counter Coercion

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese ruling party lawmaker Koichi Hagiuda and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday affirmed that Japan and Taiwan will work together to counter economic coercion, apparently referring to threats from China.

In their meeting at the president's office in Taipei, Hagiuda, policy chief of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Tsai also agreed that Japan and Taiwan will strengthen cooperation to ensure stable semiconductor supply.

Tsai told Hagiuda that she hopes that Japan and Taiwan will cooperate as strong partners and contribute to regional peace and prosperity.

Hagiuda said that Taiwan is an extremely important partner and a precious friend of Japan. The LDP will seek to further deepen cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan, he said.

The Japanese lawmaker held talks with Tsai during his trip to Taiwan in December last year.

