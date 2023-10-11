92 Japanese Companies Operating in Israel: Private Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--There were 92 Japanese companies operating in Israel as of September, a survey by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed on Wednesday.

No Japanese companies were confirmed to be operating in areas near the Gaza Strip, where fighting is intensifying between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, according to the survey.

Specific areas of operation in Israel were identified for 72 of the 92 Japanese companies, including 39 companies operating around Tel Aviv, 15 in the country's central region and three around Jerusalem.

By industry, 41 of the 92 companies were manufacturers, 20 were wholesalers and 12 were financial and insurance firms.

Japan and Israel have been deepening their economic ties in recent years, with Japanese companies investing in and forming partnerships with leading local startups. The two countries have also started to consider concluding an economic partnership agreement.

