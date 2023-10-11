Uniqlo Sells Second-Hand Clothes at Harajuku Shop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Casual wear retailer Uniqlo Co. started selling pre-owned clothes at its store in the Harajuku district in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Wednesday.

As part of the Fast Retailing Co. unit's product recycling effort, the event will be held until Oct. 22.

Uniqlo has been collecting its old clothes from customers. In the project to resell some of those returned products, the company makes available two types of clothes at the store: thoroughly cleaned items for reuse, and products dyed and made look vintage.

Among items for reuse, a fleece sells for 1,000 yen and cashmere knitwear for 3,000 yen, some 30 pct of new products' prices.

Dyed clothes include T-shirts, priced at 1,990 yen per unit, and casual shirts, at 2,990 yen.

