Japanese Panel to Mull Lifting Ban on Ride-Sharing

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel started discussions on Wednesday to digitally transform public services, including considering lifting the country's ban on ride-sharing services.

The panel for digital administrative and fiscal reform, chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, focuses on education, transportation, nursing and medical care, child-rearing, disaster control, tourism and startups.

Specific topics including lifting the ban on ride-sharing services, in which drivers use their personal vehicles to give passengers rides for fees, will be discussed to help tackle shortages of front-line workers amid rapid depopulation.

The panel will draw up an interim report in December, which will be reflected in the government's fiscal 2024 budget. Digital reform policies will be released around June next year.

Other topics to be discussed include the utilization of online education, promoting the use of digital technologies by care facilities and nurseries, and enhanced disaster relief through the use of the My Number social security and taxation identification cards.

