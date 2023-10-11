Japan Zengin Interbank System Glitch Continues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The system problem with Japan's Zengin interbank financial settlement network that began Tuesday remained unresolved on Wednesday.

The Zengin system's operator, the Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, said that it aims to get the system up and running once again from 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The glitch has disrupted money transfers for 11 banks. They are MUFG Bank, Resona Bank, Saitama Resona Bank, Kansai Mirai Bank, Yamaguchi Bank, Kitakyushu Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., Custody Bank of Japan, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Momiji Bank and Shoko Chukin Bank.

On Wednesday afternoon, MUFG and others stopped accepting orders for transfers to other banks for the time being. They scrambled to complete already-accepted orders by alternative methods.

The glitch has affected about five million money transfers to and from the 11 banks, according to Zengin-Net, which is affiliated with the Japanese Bankers Association, or Zenginkyo. Of the total, the banks failed to complete a total of 1.86 million money transfers Tuesday and Wednesday.

