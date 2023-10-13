INTERVIEW: IMF Official Says Fiscal Reform Will Only Grow More Difficult

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Marrakesh, Morocco, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Against a backdrop of stubbornly high interest rates and ballooning national debts worldwide, a senior International Monetary Fund official warned that the task of fiscal reform will only grow "tougher" for finance ministers around the globe.

For Japan, which faces the dual challenge of a declining population and high government debt-to-gross domestic product ratio, Vitor Gaspar, director of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, advised that the introduction of a "risk-based medium-term fiscal framework" be made top priority.

Gaspar, former Portuguese finance minister, sat down for an interview with Jiji Press on Monday, on the sidelines of the ongoing IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in this North African city.

According to data from the IMF, Japan's national debt-to-GDP ratio topped 260 pct in 2022. In terms of the ratio, "Japan stands out" even on a global scale, said Gaspar. While Japanese authorities have announced their aim to secure a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2025, Gaspar suggested that the introduction of a risk-based medium-term fiscal framework will be necessary to maintain control over the public debt subsequently.

