Japan to List Electronic Parts, Uranium as Critical Things

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will add electronic components and uranium to the list of strategically important things under a law on promoting economic security, it was learned Wednesday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s economic security task force gave the nod to the government plan the same day, informed sources said.

To build resilient supply chains for materials and products critical to the country’s economic security at a time when China and Russia are their major producers, the government has already designated 11 categories of specified critical material things, such as semiconductors and natural gas.

Among electronic components to be newly listed, ceramic capacitors are used in wide-ranging products, from automobiles to defense equipment and medical devices. But with government-backed Chinese firms quickly expanding market share, concerns have grown that Japanese makers’ technologies will be transferred to them through joint factories.

Uranium will be added to “important minerals,” one of the 11 categories.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]