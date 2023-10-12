Shogi Star Fujii, Now Holding All 8 Titles, to Receive PM Award

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is preparing to present the Prime Minister's Award to shogi star Sota Fujii, who has become the first-ever player to hold all eight major titles in the traditional Japanese board game, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

The 21-year-old phenom has "contributed to the improvement and development of Japanese culture through the spread and development of shogi," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

The award ceremony is expected to be held in mid-November. Fujii will be the second shogi player to receive the award.

Fujii won the last remaining Oza title on Wednesday, becoming the first person to win all eight major titles since the addition of the Eio title in 2017.

"To be honest, winning all eight titles doesn't feel like reality," Fujii told a press conference on Thursday. "But I am of course happy."

