Japan to Punish Bigmotor Outlets

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry plans to punish 34 Bigmotor Co. outlets nationwide that were inspected in July over the major used car dealer's fraudulent auto insurance claims, informed sources said Thursday.

Details of the administrative punishments, including the revocation of their designation as private vehicle inspection stations, will be announced on Friday.

In July, the ministry questioned senior officials of the company on suspicion of violations of the road transport vehicle law committed at outlets with facilities for maintenance and inspection of vehicles. It later conducted unannounced on-site inspections of 34 outlets in 24 prefectures.

According to the sources, the ministry has concluded that all of the 34 outlets were involved in fraudulent acts including deliberately damaging vehicles and padding bills.

Of the total, 12 outlets are expected to receive the harshest penalty of having their designation as private vehicle inspection stations revoked, according to the sources. The ministry plans to order other outlets to suspend operations for a certain period of time, the sources said.

