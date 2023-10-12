Toyota, Idemitsu to Collaborate on Solid EV Batteries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. and oil company Idemitsu Kosan Co. said Thursday that they have agreed to work together for the mass production of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker plans to put the next-generation batteries into practical use in 2027 or 2028 as it aims to catch up with Chinese and U.S. rivals in EV sales.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Toyota President Koji Sato said that the collaboration will combine Idemitsu's materials manufacturing technology and Toyota's battery mass-production technology in a full-scale effort to mass-produce all-solid-state batteries.

The two Japanese companies will "realize innovations originating in Japan," Sato said.

Automakers around the world are racing to develop all-solid-state batteries, which use solid electrolytes instead of the liquid type.

