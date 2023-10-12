Japan's Pump Price Falls for 5th Consecutive Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Retail gasoline prices in Japan fell for the fifth consecutive week as of Tuesday after the government last month enhanced subsidies to oil refiners in an effort to hold down pump prices, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The average retail price of regular gasoline dropped to 176.9 yen per liter as of Tuesday, down 2.4 yen from a week before. The average price would have been 212.4 yen without the subsidies, the ministry said.

Prices went down in all 47 prefectures. Hokkaido had the lowest figure, at 169.5 yen, while Nagasaki had the highest, at 188.3 yen.

The nationwide average peaked at 186.5 yen on Sept. 4. The government aims to lower the price to around 175 yen this month. Pump prices have already dropped below 175 yen in 15 prefectures.

But pump prices face considerable upward pressure due to the impact of a weak yen and lower crude oil production. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has made the outlook for crude oil prices uncertain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]