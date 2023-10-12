Japan Govt Decides to Seek Court Order to Dissolve Unification Church
Newsfrom JapanSociety Culture
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's culture ministry formally decided on Thursday to seek a court order to dissolve the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.
Culture minister Masahito Moriyama announced the decision at a press conference following a meeting of the Religious Juridical Persons Council earlier in the day.
The ministry plans to ask Tokyo District Court as early as Friday to issue a dissolution order for the religious group.
The group came under scrutiny after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in July last year by a man who had a grudge against the group and believed that Abe had ties to it.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]