Japan Govt Decides to Seek Court Order to Dissolve Unification Church

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's culture ministry formally decided on Thursday to seek a court order to dissolve the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Culture minister Masahito Moriyama announced the decision at a press conference following a meeting of the Religious Juridical Persons Council earlier in the day.

The ministry plans to ask Tokyo District Court as early as Friday to issue a dissolution order for the religious group.

The group came under scrutiny after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in July last year by a man who had a grudge against the group and believed that Abe had ties to it.

