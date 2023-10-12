Majority Oppose Lower House Dissolution by Year-End: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--More than half of voters in Japan are against the idea of dissolving the House of Representatives for a general election by the end of this year, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

According to the survey, 27.4 pct of respondents said that the Lower House should not be dissolved before the term of its current members ends in 2025, and 25.4 pct said that the lower chamber of Japan's parliament should be dissolved in or after 2024, but before the end of the term of members.

Meanwhile, 21.5 pct favored dissolving the Lower House by the end of this year, and 25.7 pct said that they do not know.

The survey also asked respondents which party they will vote for under the proportional representation system in the next Lower House election, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party cited by 27.4 pct, down 2.5 percentage points from the previous month's survey.

Support for Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) stood unchanged at 9.7 pct, while that for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan came to 6.3 pct, up 0.3 point.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]