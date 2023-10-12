Kishida Cabinet Approval Sinks to Record Low: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet dropped to 26.3 pct in October, the lowest level since he took office in October 2021, a Jiji Press survey showed.

The approval rate slid 1.7 percentage points from last September, staying below 30 pct for the third straight month. Cabinets with approval rates below the threshold are considered to be in the "danger zone."

In the October survey, the Kishida cabinet saw its disapproval rate rise 2.3 points to 46.3 pct, nearing its worst level of 47.4 pct, logged in August. Meanwhile, 27.4 pct of respondents said they do not know.

The survey showed that 45.5 pct of respondents said they do not approve of Kishida's reshuffling of his cabinet and the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last month. Only 10.2 pct said they approve of the shake-up, while 44.3 pct responded neither or that they did not know.

The fact that Kishida did not appoint a single woman as a state minister or parliamentary vice minister may have contributed to the unpopularity of the reshuffle.

