Fast Retailing Projects 3 T. Yen in Revenue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co., owner of the Uniqlo casual clothing brand, said Thursday that its consolidated revenue is expected to rise 10.2 pct in the year through August 2024 from the previous year to 3.05 trillion yen, hitting 3 trillion yen for the first time.

The company expects its net profit to increase 4.6 pct to 310 billion yen. It plans to increase the number of stores outside Japan to 1,744.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Fast Retailing Chairman, President and CEO Tadashi Yanai said that the company is on track to meet its goal of achieving 5 trillion yen in revenue in the year ending in August 2028. Fast Retailing aims to achieve 10 trillion yen in revenue in the long term.

In the year ended last August, the company achieved record revenue and operating and net profits thanks to strong demand outside Japan and a weak yen.

Revenue rose 20.2 pct from the previous year to 2,766.5 billion yen. Operating profit surged 28.2 pct to 381 billion yen, while net profit rose 8.4 pct to 296.2 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]