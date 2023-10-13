Japanese Banks Face Challenge of Preventing Glitches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese banking industry faces the challenge of ensuring that its Zengin interbank financial settlement network operates without a glitch after the system was restored Thursday after two days of disruptions.

Ten banks were affected by the Zengin settlement network's first-ever large-scale system failure since operations were launched in 1973, a glitch that made them unable to do money transfers to accounts at other banks Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest glitch is believed to have been caused by update work conducted from Saturday through Monday on relay computers, which connect the Zengin network with banks. The latest update was for the 10 banks.

The operator of the Zengin network, the Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, needs to figure out the cause of the glitch before the next update work, scheduled for January 2024.

The glitch forced the affected banks to switch to alternative methods to process money transfers, such as directly exchanging bank data, from Tuesday up until the issue was resolved on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]