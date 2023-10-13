G-7 Finance Officials Condemn Hamas Attacks on Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Marrakesh, Morocco, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven advanced economies Thursday condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel and expressed their solidarity with the Israeli people.

“We unequivocally condemn the recent terror attacks by Hamas on the State of Israel and express our solidarity with the Israeli people,” the G-7 top finance officials said in a statement after a meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The statement also said, “We reiterate our unwavering support for Ukraine and are united in our condemnation of Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”

The G-7 will support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at a press conference.

