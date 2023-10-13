Japan, Thailand to Cooperate to Improve Investment Climate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has agreed with her Thai counterpart, Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara, that the two countries will work together to, among other things, improve the investment environment in order to strengthen their economic relations.

At their meeting in Bangkok on Thursday, Parnpree, who concurrently serves as deputy prime minister, told Kamikawa that Thailand hope to cooperate with Japan in new areas, including digital transformation, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kamikawa and Parnpree also exchanged opinions on the fighting between Palestinian militant group Hamas, which effectively controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel. Kamikawa said she categorically condemns the attacks by Hamas, expressing Japan's readiness to work with Thailand to calm down the situation.

The two ministers affirmed cooperation for the planned special summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to be held in Tokyo in December.

On the release into the ocean of treated water still containing tritium, a radioactive substance, from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, Kamikawa said that Japan will continue to give explanations based on scientific evidence in a transparent way.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]