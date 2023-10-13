Japan Extra Diet Session to Be Convened on Oct. 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Oct. 20, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

Matsuno presented the plan at executive meetings of the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet. The session is expected to run for about two months through early to mid-December.

The government plans to submit to the session a draft fiscal 2023 supplementary budget to finance a new economic package that will address higher prices and other issues.

The ruling bloc wants to schedule Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's policy speech on the first day of the session, with question-and-answer sessions on the speech held Oct. 23-25.

Opposition parties will decide whether to accept the plan, after hearing the remarks of House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, who will resign from the post, at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]