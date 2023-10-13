Saitama Proposal to Ban Leaving Kids Alone Formally Scrapped

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural assembly of Saitama, north of Tokyo, on Friday took procedures to formally scrap a proposal to define leaving children alone at home or elsewhere as abuse.

A motion to withdraw the proposal for revising a related prefectural ordinance was submitted to the day's plenary meeting of the assembly by a group of Liberal Democratic Party members, which had compiled the proposal. The motion was approved by the assembly.

The proposal had called for uniformly prohibiting parents of elementary school third graders or younger children from leaving the kids alone in their homes or other places and for requiring parents of fourth to sixth graders to make efforts to avoid doing so. It did not include penalties.

Under the proposal, letting children stay at home alone while the parents are away for shopping, for example, and having them go to and from school and play in parks and other places unattended were also regarded as abuse, and local residents finding such cases were obliged to report to authorities.

After being passed by a committee of the assembly on Oct. 6, the proposal was expected to be approved by the full assembly at Friday's plenary meeting since the LDP occupies the majority.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]